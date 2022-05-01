Railways not to cancel any more passenger trains, restore gradually

The Indian Railways has decided to not cancel any more passenger trains to accommodate more freight traffic for coal transport. It will also gradually restore the ones it cancelled over the last week.

The national transporter is of the view that coal supply is now reaching normative levels and does not need any more special measures. “Early data suggests that coal supply has stepped up since the passenger trains were cancelled. We introduced this as an interim measure, and are monitoring coal supply on a daily basis so that we can restore passenger trains as soon as possible. ...