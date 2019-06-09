Raise 5G spectrum sale bar, hike base price for select bands: DoT to Trai

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to review its recommendations on 5G spectrum auctions. The DoT wants the telecom regulator to increase the quantum of airwaves on sale and hike the base price for some frequency bands, it is learnt.

Also, the DoT has clarified that the 3,400-3,425 megahertz (MHz) spectrum, currently being used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) pan-Indian, must be kept out of the ambit of auction. While Trai had suggested auctioning the entire spectrum available in various bands, ...