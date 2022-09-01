Rajasthan announces amnesty scheme for mining leases up to Mar 31, 2021

The Rajasthan government has announced an amnesty scheme for miners.

The mines department’s Arrears and Interest Waiver Scheme, 2022, will be applicable to the outstanding dues of those in the business of minor .

This scheme is being implemented on mining leases, quarry licences, dead rent on a temporary work permit for river sand, royalties, penalties, etc up to March 31, 2021.

Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said with this scheme, the state government’s outstanding revenue for years would be collected.

“This will save time and money, which otherwise would have been spent on collection,” the minister said, adding that the manpower deployed for collection could be utilised in productive work.

He said for interest waiver, a maximum relief of 90 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent on the principal in different slabs would be given in accordance with the outstanding period.

For defaulters who have deposited the principal and only have the outstanding interest to pay, the interest amount can be waived.

More than 1,000 cases of this nature are there and the state is expected to get Rs 50-60 crore from them.

Mines and Petroleum Department Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said this scheme would be on for six months.

“To get the benefit of this scheme, defaulters will have to deposit the prescribed amount. This scheme will not be applicable to the amount to be paid to the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), or anything coming within the purview of the National Green Tribunal or any other competent court …”

The scheme takes into account the amounts outstanding for the period from March 31, 1990, to March 31, 2021.

The waiver can go up to 90 per cent of the outstanding amount till March 31, 1990. It will be 40 per cent of what was due between March 31, 2010, and March 31, 2021.