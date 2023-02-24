Rajasthan govt to focus more on giving employment opportunities

The government has decided to focus more on giving opportunities and offering skill development, among other things, to the youth.

The state Budget, presented a few days ago by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, had focused on the youth.

Gehlot said, “Today’s young generation needs the most as well as skill and ability building and personality enhancement.”

A senior state government official, while giving details on the Budget proposals, said the state took many steps for the youth to provide employment, education, skill and personality development.

A youth policy was announced and a Youth Development and Welfare Fund of Rs 500 crore was part of this policy.

Under this policy, Rs 200 crore will be used for improving efficiency, imparting skill training and providing employment-oriented resources.

Around Rs 100 crore will be used for overall personality development and Rs 200 crore for education, scholarships and other related resources.

The official claimed that in the four years of the Ashok Gehlot government, more than 142,000 appointments have been given in government jobs, while more than 181,000 appointments are in process.

During the financial year 2022-23, mega job fairs were organised at different places in the state in which around 30,000 youth got opportunities. In the next financial year, 100 mega job fairs will be organised along with campus placement in leading colleges, he added.

Similarly, Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana, which was started in 2023-24 for students preparing for professional courses and competitive exams, saw an overwhelming success.

The number will be increased to 30,000 youth from the earlier 15,000.

Vivekanand Youth Hostel will be built in all the district headquarters to provide a residential facility for students preparing for competitive exams. Each hostel will accommodate 100 youths.

The state government plans to start the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University in Jaipur, in which a pilot training academy will be set up along with aircraft maintenance engineering, flight attendants and aviation management courses for Rs 350 crore.