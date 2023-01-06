RBI announces green bonds, to be auctioned in 2 parts of Rs 8,000 cr each

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will be issuing Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), which will aim at mobilising resources for green infrastructure. In line with the country's target to reduce carbon emissions, the RBI will auction SGrBs of Rs 16,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 8,000 crore each in January and February, the central bank said in a notification.
The RBI will auction 5-year and 10-year green bonds worth Rs 4,000 crore each on 25 January and on 9 February, and this would be a uniform price auction, the central bank said.
According to the central bank, the proceeds from the bonds will be used in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.
“The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has decided to notify the indicative calendar for issuance of SGrBs for the fiscal year 2022-23," the RBI notification read.
What are Green Bonds?
Green bonds are financial products that the government uses to produce the necessary funding from potential investors for programmes/ schemes that promote environmental sustainability and climate adaptation.
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:26 IST
