RBI begins bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL, sends stressed NBFC to NCLT

The has filed an application to begin proceedings against shadow lender Corporation Ltd (DHFL), it said Friday.

DHFL, once one of India's top shadow lenders, owes its creditors - which include mutual funds, banks, pension funds, insurance firms and retail investors - close to Rs 1 trillion ($13.93 billion).

The country's shadow banking sector, a key source of credit to millions, has been plagued by a credit crunch triggered by the collapse of lending major IL&FS last year.

India's central bank said earlier this month it would begin proceedings against DHFL, and superseded the company's board, while appointing an administrator.