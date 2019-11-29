JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

New industrial code bill will lead to 'jungle raj' in the industry: BMS
Business Standard

RBI begins bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL, sends stressed NBFC to NCLT

DHFL, once one of India's top shadow lenders, owes its creditors - which include mutual funds, banks, pension funds, insurance firms and retail investors - close to Rs 1 trillion

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

DHFL

The Reserve Bank of India has filed an application to begin bankruptcy proceedings against shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), it said Friday.

DHFL, once one of India's top shadow lenders, owes its creditors - which include mutual funds, banks, pension funds, insurance firms and retail investors - close to Rs 1 trillion ($13.93 billion).

The country's shadow banking sector, a key source of credit to millions, has been plagued by a credit crunch triggered by the collapse of lending major IL&FS last year.

India's central bank said earlier this month it would begin bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL, and superseded the company's board, while appointing an administrator.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU