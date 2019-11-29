JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi announces $50 mn assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with terrorism

In a media statement, Modi said India's line of credit of $400 million will further boost Sri Lanka's development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a financial assistance of $50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of terrorism after holding "fruitful" talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly-elected president of the island nation.

The prime minister also said he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community in that country.

In a media statement, Modi said India's line of credit of $400 million will further boost Sri Lanka's development.
