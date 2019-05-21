RBI board mulls creation of specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre

The (RBI) board met in Chennai on Tuesday to discuss the current economic situation and review the present structure on supervision.

Contrary to expectations, the board did not discuss the liquidity situation in non-banking financial companies. Since it is a policy issue, the central bank does not need to take approval from the board to devise such a rule. The board examines macro issues of the central bank. The central bank will likely seek comments on a draft guideline on how to address the liquidity needs of the NBFCs. No decision has been finalised as of yet but will be done by the time final guidelines on the issue come out.

The meeting chaired by governor Shaktikanta Das, the discussed creation of a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the to strengthen the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and NBFCs. The board discussed “the medium term strategy document, covering, inter-alia, the mission statement and the vision statement,” the said in a release on its website.

“The board also reviewed the present structure of supervision in the RBI in the context of the growing diversity, complexities and interconnectedness within the Indian financial sector. Other matters discussed by the Board included issues related to the currency management and banker to government functions of the RBI.

The 576th board meet was attended by deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, Viral Ach­arya, B P Kanungo among other RBI officials. Other directors of the central board present were Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabh­a­rwal, Satish Marathe, Swam­inathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi. Subhash Chandra Garg, finance secretary and economic affairs secretary, and Rajiv Kumar, Secretary, Depar­tment of Financial Services were present as government directors.