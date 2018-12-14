RBI board reviews economy and liquidity, to hold talks on governance

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired his first board meeting on Friday – discussing issues ranging from governance of the central bank to liquidity in the financial system.

The board did not arrive at any decision on Friday but held extensive discussions on two subjects – governance structure in the RBI and the liquidity situation of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) – two key areas of concerns flagged by the finance ministry recently, sources said.

On the governance framework, the board decided it will require further examination, according to the RBI’s statement. There was no discussion on the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which the government had asked the RBI to consider revising and bring some public sector banks (PSBs) out of it, sources said. The Board for Financial Supervision, led by the RBI Governor, is expected to review the PCA framework in its next meeting. At present, 11 PSBs and one private bank are under the PCA framework and the government feels that credit flow is being impacted because of it.

Two presentations were made by Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg - one on the government’s proposal for governance reform in RBI and the other on the banking system throwing light upon banks’ financials, credit flow and non-performing assets (NPAs). Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar did not attend the meeting.

“Both the government and the central bank will reconcile their notes (on RBI’s governance) and come back to the board in the next meeting. There was no commitment though from the new Governor on whether governance reforms in RBI were needed or not,” the person cited above said.

The RBI issued a statement soon after the meeting concluded in around four hours. “The Board reviewed, inter alia, the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, matters relating to liquidity and credit delivery to the economy, and issues related to currency management and financial literacy,” it said.

The next central board meeting is likely to be held before the upcoming budget in February 2019.

According to sources, the RBI’s board meeting on Friday was ‘cordial’ as Das got acquainted with various monetary, credit and regulatory issues the economy face. It was like a “usual” board meeting, unlike the previous two meetings, which was held on November 19 and October 24, which saw heated exchanges between board members on a range of issues flagged by the government, another source said. The previous two board meetings went on for eight-nine hours.

The liquidity situation of NBFCs was discussed in detail, a board member, requesting anonymity, said. “The numbers do not signal any liquidity crisis at present. But we have to be watchful of the situation. The RBI is monitoring the position on a daily basis. A systematic intervention is not needed as such,” the person said.

The meeting comes four days after RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigned abruptly amidst difference with the government on a range of issues. Das was chosen as the Governor within 24 hours of Patel’s resignation. “The board placed on record its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Dr. Urjit R. Patel during his tenure as Governor and Deputy Governor of the Bank,” the RBI’s statement said.

According to sources, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, who gave a public speech in October, bringing to light the differences between the government and the RBI, actively participated in the board meeting held on Friday. “He is here to stay and might as well complete his tenure,” a person said. There were speculations that Acharya might follow Patel by resigning from his post but it was denied by the RBI earlier this week.

“His [Das] approach to work seems that of working as a team with ease in communication. Perhaps he benefits from prior experience of representing government on the RBI board while being the DEA secretary,” a board member said.

During the last meeting on November 19, one of the longest board meetings of the central bank in the backdrop of the ‘war of words’ between the RBI and the government, it was decided that the BFS would be responsible for examining the PCA framework.

The RBI statement also said that the board discussed the draft report on the ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India’ for 2017-18.

Sources said the expert committee to review RBI’s economic capital framework will be notified in the coming days. The panel will be likely chaired by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan and co-chaired by former deputy governor Urjit Patel, sources said.

On Monday, Patel resigned from his post as the RBI governor “with immediate effect” citing personal reasons. The government was quick to appoint a replacement—Das—a day later as the 25th Governor of the RBI for a period of three years.

Das hit the ground running by addressing a press conference on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with chiefs of some public sector banks the next day.

With inputs from Abhijit Lele