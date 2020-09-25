RBI devolves 10-yr bond auction for fourth time, underwriters step in

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once again refused to sell 10-year bonds in Friday’s primary auctions, a day after it refused to buy any bonds from the secondary market despite Rs 10,000 crore being earmarked for the same.
This is the fourth straight time in a row that the central bank refused to sell 10-year bonds at the market ask even as it allowed other bonds to be sold to the investors. The bonds had to be bought by the bond underwriters, mainly primary dealers.
Bond dealers say the central bank has singled out the 10-year bonds as marquee rate setting bonds and is trying to put out a forceful rate signal.
“Somehow, it is also a signal to banks that they must earn their profits through lending operations and not just from the treasury as the second quarter comes to an end,” said a senior bond trader, who did not want to be named.
Of the Rs 18,000 crore of 10-year bond sales planned, RBI rejected bids for Rs 17,863.90 crore. The remaining Rs 12,000 crore auctions through other bonds were conducted smoothly. The 10-year bond sales are held every fortnight. On September 11, the RBI had similarly rejected almost the entire batch of 10-year bonds. Before that, on August 14 and on August 28, RBI had refused to oblige the market ask.
What is actually surprising the market is that the central bank is not even ready to give the existing yields in the market. The cut-off for the 10-year bond came in at 6.0095 per cent. However, the 10-year bond yield closed at 6.0384 per cent. This clearly shows that the RBI is not happy with even the market yields and is telling the bond market loud and clear that yields need to come down. Being the money manager of the government, RBI clearly wants to borrow at 6 per cent and not more, dealers say.
While the RBI is compelled to keep the yields low, the central bank's preference for low yields for 10-year bonds, even when the market is getting fatigued due to oversupply, is understandable. The policy rate transmission in 10-year bond segment has not happened as much as in the three-year and below segment.
According to Gaurav Kapur, chief economist of IndusInd Bank, the spread between the 10-year bonds and reverse repo rate has remained too high, and despite the oversupply concerns, it is valid for the RBI to want to see some fall in yields, especially after so much of liquidity measures. The RBI’s decision to cancel Thursday’s outright open market operations (OMO) purchases also indicates the RBI’s displeasure with banks for playing an arbitrage game with their easy liquidity without even trying to lend money.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had last month warned, at the Business Standard banking conclave, that banks were clearly in a risk aversion mode, and this could hurt them in the long run.
The RBI’s refusal to budge in front of the market demand is going to force banks to go back to their core banking operations to earn profits, experts say. But that doesn’t mean that the central bank is not ready to listen to genuine market demands.
“RBI’s signal is very clear – it will support the market, but not necessarily at any cost the markets impose on it,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings and Research.
