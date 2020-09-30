RBI fixes Centre's WMA limit for second half of FY21 at Rs 1.25 trn

The (RBI) has fixed the second half’s Ways and Means Advances (WMA), which is a short-term facility to the centre, at Rs 1.25 trillion.

This is considerably less than the Rs 2 trillion that was earmarked for the government for the first half. However, the second half limit is way above last year's Rs 35,000 crore.

The WMA for the first half was revised up twice by the in response to the Covid crisis. While fixing the WMA advances, which is done in consultation with the government, the said it may trigger “fresh floatation of when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit.”

The can also revise the WMA limit any time.