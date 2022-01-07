RBI hikes threshold for deposits of non-financial small biz customers

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI relaxes norms on foreign sovereign bond investment
Capital norms for operational risks of banks to be revised: RBI
Sensex gallops 1,016pts on status-quo RBI policy; Nifty ends above 17,450
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the threshold limit for deposits and other extensions of funds made by non-financial small business customers from Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore for the maintenance of Liquidity Coverage Ratio of banks.
This, the RBI said, has been done to better align guidelines with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision standard and enabling banks to manage liquidity risk more effectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU