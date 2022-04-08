RBI monetary policy: Rates kept unchanged, FY23 inflation forecast at 5.7%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised its outlook to reflect costlier oil while leaving borrowing costs unchanged after a three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Mumbai.

In its first monetary policy announcement of 2022-23, the RBI projected to be at 5.7 per cent this financial year, compared to 4.5 per cent in 2021-22. RBI Governor said in a statement on Friday after the meeting that the repo and reverse repo rates had been kept unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively.

The central bank revised its real projection for 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent, compared to its earlier guidance of 7.8 per cent,.

has held above the RBI's 6 per cent upper threshold so far this year, casting doubts on its current strategy of keeping rates low to bolster growth, even as some central banks are already raising borrowing costs in this cycle.

The committee’s decisions are in line with a Business Standard poll of 10 experts conducted earlier this week.

When the pandemic broke out in 2020, the RBI was proactive with a back-to-back reduction in the repo rate by 115 basis points in total. It has been maintaining an ultra-loose policy since the pandemic started though some of the liquidity measures have been rolled back in the last financial year as growth recovered from the lows of 2020-21. The central bank has said the accommodative stance of the policy will be maintained until growth recovery becomes sustainable. It has not changed the repo rate since the May policy review meeting of 2020.

However, inflation concerns have resurfaced now following the sharp rise in fuel prices in the past two weeks. The fuel price hike became necessary after global crude oil prices surged past $100/bbl for the first time since 2014, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.