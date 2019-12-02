RBI likely to cut rate by 25-35 basis points: Deutsche Bank's Kaushik Das

India’s July-September real GDP growth slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent year-on year (YoY) (vs. 5.0 per cent YoY in April-June), in line with our estimate. While a weak GDP print was expected, as already indicated by the trend of various high frequency growth indicators, the slowdown in nominal GDP growth to 6.1 per cent YoY in July-September (from already a weak 8.0 per cent YoY outturn in April-June) was particularly striking.

After all, nominal GDP growth matters more for corporate sector profitability and deficit-debt dynamic. GDP deflator moderated to 1.5 per cent YoY in July-Sep, ...