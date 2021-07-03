RBI proposes framework for acceptable bids at auctions to underwriters

-
ALSO READ
Bond bulls bring down 10-year yield below 6% for first time since Feb 12
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps
-
The Reserve Bank of India wrote to primary dealers proposing a framework for defining acceptable bids at auctions, as underwriters are having to step in to rescue more bond sales.
RBI wants to define any bids that have a spread of more than two basis points from secondary market yields as outliers, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.
Primary dealers are expected to act as a bridge between auctions and secondary markets, and shouldn’t bid too far from prevailing rates, the RBI said in the letter dated June 30, which has been seen by Bloomberg. It called on the underwriters to play a role that facilitates price discovery in the auctions managed by the central bank.
The proposal marks another attempt by the RBI to cap bond yields while managing the near-record borrowings by a government beset by one of the worst pandemic outbreaks globally. Primary dealers are having to rescue more auctions as traders balk at the yields offered with inflation climbing.
The central bank has asked for feedback by July 10 to its proposal, the people said. It didn’t respond immediately to a request seeking comment.
It applied its proposed framework on all proprietary bids by primary dealers at auctions from Nov. 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. The spread between the bids placed and the prevailing secondary market yield at the close of each auction was calculated, and a spread of more than two basis points was classified as a provisional outlier, the people said.
Bids in each auction were sorted in an ascending order of yields, with the bottom 10% being marked as provisional outliers. The central bank also used Z-scores, and those with scores of more than 1.5 were also deemed as provisional outliers.
“I don’t think this kind of interference can work in the market,” said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager at Quantum Asset Management Co. “Everyone has their own self interest, and even the RBI is setting cutoffs closer to the market prices. I don’t see any robust demand in auctions.”
India has outlined a borrowing of Rs 12.1 trillion ($162 billion) for the fiscal year ending March. It said recently it will add another Rs 1.58 trillion to the program to help meet a shortfall in tax revenue by states. Underwriters have been demanding higher fees to clear bond auctions.
Yields have been rising in India on worries over inflation which rose past the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% in May. Shorter bonds have borne the brunt with the 5.63% 2026 bond yield rising 13 basis points last month. It was trading five basis points higher at 5.75% on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU