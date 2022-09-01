RBI ready to relax norms to facilitate LIC, government stake sale in IDBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to soon relax its norms related to the cap on maximum shareholding to facilitate the sale of the government's and LIC's stake in .

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has also requested the to allow a "check" for the ones who submit an expression of interest, before opening the bidding process.

Usually, this check is done after the bids are received and the winner is shortlisted. In IDBI stake sale, the bids may only be invited from those who stand DIPAM's scrutiny.

If the agrees, may start the process over the next few weeks, the report added.

The largest stake in IDBI is currently held by the . It holds 49.2 per cent of all the shares in the bank. It is followed by the government, which holds 45.5 per cent.

The government is confident about the financial health of IDBI and stated that it offers a good proposition to potential investors. Corporate entities, however, are not allowed to bid for IDBI. Consortiums formed by multiple shareholders are expected to bid for the stake.

Currently, has set in a mandatory lock-in period for the first five years, with a minimum holding of 40 per cent. Subsequently, it can be reduced to 26 per cent. However, in the case of IDBI, these norms might be relaxed.