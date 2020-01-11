JUST IN
RBI releases national strategy for financial inclusion for 5-year period

The financial inclusion is increasingly is a key driver of growth and poverty alleviation world over

BS Reporter 

RBI released National Strategy for Financial Inclusion for five-year period. The financial inclusion is increasingly is a key driver of growth and poverty alleviation world over. Access to formal finance can boost job creation, reduce vulnerability to economic shocks and increase investments in human capital, RBI said.
First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 02:38 IST

