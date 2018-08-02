RBI's back-to-back rate hikes in sync with other emerging markets

The back-to-back by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in June and in August policies, make sense when looked in conjunction with what other countries in the region have been doing.

and the Philippines, two nations that run twin deficits like India, have hiked their rates by at least 50 basis points. Even as the RBI maintains that its policies are driven by domestic inflation, the fact that it is moving in line with other countries in the region points out it doesn’t want to remain behind the curve on rates.





ALSO READ: RBI monetary policy: Back-to-back hikes will hit sales, say realtors

Besides, a sticky core inflation, crossing six per cent and the prospect of minimum support price-induced inflation can be tempered if the central bank moves in with a at the earliest. warned of a currency war in his A gives support to the currency in this scenario, as rate differential between India and the US increases, prompting more portfolio flows.

