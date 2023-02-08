JUST IN
RBI's retail CBDC generates over 700,000 transactions so far: Deputy Guv
Coal demand estimated to reach 1,087 million tonnes in current fiscal year
Need central act to regulate online gaming, gambling, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Education min calls for CAG audit on misuse of PM Poshan funds in W Bengal
Kerala FM says no to reduction of Rs 2 fuel cess; Opposition walks out
Delays in 835 projects cost govt over Rs 4.5 trn, Railways' overrun highest
Fundraising gets tougher, 2023 super challenging for startups: Report
Gas pipelines to soon be tested for hydrogen-carrying potential: IOCL chief
Maha Budget session from February 27 to March 25; to be tabled on March 9
GIS-23 to bring investment in 5 major sectors, says UP Government
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Coal demand estimated to reach 1,087 million tonnes in current fiscal year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RBI's retail CBDC generates over 700,000 transactions so far: Deputy Guv

The RBI launched the pilot project for retail CBDC on December 1 last year

Topics
RBI | digital currency | Retail

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

India's CBDC roll-out likely this fiscal with wholesale businesses
The retail CBDC is in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot has so far generated about 770,000 transactions, with a user base of 50,000 customers and 5,000 merchants, the central bank said on Wednesday.

It is looking to expand the scope of the pilot by including nine more cities into the fold from the current five cities where the pilot is being undertaken.

Further, five more banks will be roped in for pilot runs and eventually it will be extended to all banks in the system. Currently, eight banks are participating in the pilot.

“Total number of transactions … is around 770,000 till about a few days ago. But these are small value transactions, so the amount is not that significant,” said T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, at the post-monetary policy press conference.

He stressed on the fact that the central bank is taking a measured approach when it comes to retail CBDC. “We want the process to happen gradually and slowly. We are in no hurry to make something happen very quickly. We have our targets in terms of users and merchants. We will go about it slowly.”

“As I have told earlier, we don’t want to do something without actually understanding what the possible impact is and if that impact can be managed,” he added.

The RBI launched the pilot project for retail CBDC on December 1 last year. Eight banks are participating in the retail pilot project, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The retail CBDC is in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It is being issued in the same denominations as the paper currency and coins and distributed through financial intermediaries, i.e., the banks. Transactions can be both person to person (P2P) and person to merchant (P2M).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.