RBI shortlists five banks to work on its digital currency pilot project

-
ALSO READ
RBI's e-rupee pilot takes off; Day 1 bond trade deals hit Rs 275 crore
CBDC bond trades surge; volumes jump double-fold in second week
Top Headlines: CBDC rollout this FY, banks deal with sanctioned entities
Dilip Asbe reappointed MD & CEO of NPCI for five years at firm's AGM
Not in a hurry to launch CBDC; have to proceed carefully: RBI Guv Das
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU