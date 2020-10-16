RBI to conduct first OMO for state bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr on Oct 22

-
ALSO READ
RBI move to conduct OMO on state development loans could be a game changer
Reserve Bank announces OMOs worth Rs 20,000 crore to maintain liquidity
RBI to do buy-sell OMO of Rs 10,000 cr keeping in mind liquidity in banks
OMO on state government bonds could be a game changer, say experts
RBI announces outright purchase of Rs 10k-cr of bonds from secondary mkts
-
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct first Open Market Operations (OMOs) to buy State Developments Loans (SDLs) aggregating Rs 10,000 crore through auction on October 22, 2020 to improve liquidity and pricing for these bonds.
The size may be enhanced in the subsequent auctions, depending on market response, RBI said in the statement.
On October 9, RBI had announced intent in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies OMOs to purchase state government bonds.
The central bank said it will buy bonds maturing between January 2029 and March 2031. It is offering to purchase bonds issued by 15 states including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
ALSO READ: OMO on state government bonds could be a game changer, say experts
At present, SDLs are eligible collateral for Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) along with T-bills, dated government securities and oil bonds.
On October 9, RBI had said it would conduct OMOs in SDLs as a special case during the current financial year. The OMOs would be conducted for a basket of SDLs comprising securities issued by states.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU