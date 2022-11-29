RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee from Dec 1 with 8 banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Tuesday that it will launch the first pilot for retail digital Rupee (eâ‚¹-R) on December 1.

The said in a statement, "The pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants. The eâ‚¹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks."

Users will be able to transact with eâ‚¹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M), the central bank said.





Operationalisation of Central Bank – Retail (eâ‚¹-R) Pilothttps://t.co/Coh632lCwU — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 29, 2022

Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations.

For the pilot, has selected eight banks who will participate in phases. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities will participate in the first phase. Later, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot.

The pilot will initially be rolled out in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. It will be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of the pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed, the said.

The central bank today said the pilot will test the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real time. Different features and applications of the eâ‚¹- R token and architecture will be tested in future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot.