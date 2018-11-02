JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Liquidity crunch: Assocham seeks credit line of Rs 400 bn to NBFCs from RBI
Business Standard

RBI tweaks norms to help shadow banks with liquidity crunch, refinance debt

The RBI said the partial credit enhancement would only be allowed to refinance existing debt of the NBFCs and HFCs, provided the bonds issued by them have a tenor of not less than three years

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo
Reserve Bank of India | File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said late on Friday it would allow banks to partially stand-in as guarantors for some bonds issued by some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies, in a move aimed at easing a liquidity crunch in the sector.

The RBI said the partial credit enhancement would only be allowed to refinance existing debt of the NBFCs and HFCs, provided the bonds issued by them have a tenor of not less than three years.
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements