RBI weighs standing deposit facility option to manage surplus liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively considering introducing Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) for liquidity management, in which banks can park as much money they want without getting collaterals, and at a lower rate than reverse repo.

No firm decision has been reached on this, said sources. The SDF, when introduced, will become the lower bound of the corridor for the liquidity management window.

The SDF, which was first proposed by the Urjit Patel Monetary Policy Committee report in 2014 has already got the government nod after an amendment to the RBI Act in 2018, vide the Finance Bill.

“The RBI Act has anyway been modified to allow for an SDF now, as envisaged under the Urjit Patel Committee report. This SDF may now be formally activated, allowing RBI to accept excess liquidity over (CRR) outside of the reverse repo window, without the need for RBI to provide bonds to the banking system,” said Ananth Narayan, associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.





The SDF is being considered for two primary reasons. First, the RBI contends that banks are unlikely to lend in a risk-averse environment, no matter what the reverse is reduced to, and if the government starts spending, the system liquidity will go up even further. Second, the RBI may not have adequate means to support this huge liquidity operation.

The RBI has a bond holding of Rs 9 trillion in its books, whereas banks have been parking more than Rs 7 trillion of their surplus funds on a net basis with the RBI. For example, on Monday banks parked Rs 7.13 trillion of their surplus liquidity with the RBI, data released on Tuesday showed.

Now, the central bank always maintains at least Rs 2 trillion of bonds in its books as buffer. Half of it is there to remain solvent as the banker to the government, and the other Rs 1 trillion is used as a buffer for the central bank’s own hygiene. This buffer of Rs 2 trillion is getting threatened due to the deluge of surplus funds getting parked with the RBI, against which the central bank has to give bonds as collaterals.



The central bank can, however, technically overcome this by buying bonds from the secondary market through its (OMO). Indeed, this is one option that the market is hoping the RBI to help manage through a borrowing programme at a time when foreign investors are leaving the shores. But that would also mean financing the government deficit, which both the government and the RBI are not willing to do in the first half of the fiscal.

There are, however, other options that the RBI can adopt to discourage banks from parking such huge money with the central bank.

One step could be to cap how much banks can park through the reverse repo window. By doing so, banks risk incurring a negative carry on their surplus funds and will be forced to invest their funds in state development loans or corporate bonds, including those issued by top rated public sector units. Banks will also be forced to lend out their funds to avoid the negative carry.

The RBI can also increase the CRR rate. But the central bank had pared it down by 100 basis points to 3 per cent only in March 27. Post-demonetisation, the RBI had increased the CRR to 100 per cent for all incremental deposits piling up with banks when people were returning high value notes. This time, the scope for that is gone after the CRR cut less than a month ago.

The RBI is unlikely to tell banks to lend out their money as the central bank doesn’t want to interfere in their commercial decisions.