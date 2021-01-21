RBI withdraws circulars on recovering excess payments made to pensioners

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday withdrew three circulars on recovery of excess payments made to pensioners, saying the documents didn’t follow guidelines and court orders.
In a circular issued on March 17, 2016, the RBI had said as soon as the excess payment made to a pensioner comes to the notice of the paying branch, “the branch should adjust the same against the amount standing to the credit of the pensioner’s account to the extent possible including lumpsum (sic) arrears payment.”
If the entire amount of over payment cannot be adjusted from the account, the pensioner would be asked to pay forthwith the balance amount of over payment.
In case the pensioner expressed his inability to pay the amount, the same was to be adjusted from future pension payments For recovering the over-payment made to pensioner from his future pension payment in instalments one-third of net (pension + relief) payable each month was to be recovered unless the pensioner concerned gave consent in writing to pay a higher installment amount.
If the over payment could not be recovered from the pensioner due to his death or discontinuance of pension then action was to be taken as per the letter of undertaking given by the pensioner under the scheme.
However, in its latest circular on Thursday, the central bank said pensioners complained that the “recovery of excess /wrong pension payments from the pensioners are being made in a manner that is not in keeping with the extant guidelines / Court orders.”
The RBI advised banks to seek guidance from pension-sanctioning authorities regarding the process to be followed for recovery of excess pension paid to the pensioners, if any.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU