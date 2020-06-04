Realtors fazed by Piyush Goyal's take, say lower prices may not boost sales

Recent comments made by the Union Minister of Commerce Thursday to a panel of real estate industry leaders has created a flutter in the sector. Specifically Goyal suggested that developers don't wait for government aid or markets to rationalize but start lowering prices and write off their earlier investments as. bad business decisions, if need be.

Executives say that for a sector which has been ailing for at least two years since the NBFC blow up, the epidemic-related shutdown has been like a nail in the coffin and needs special treatment.

While Goyal said that lowered prices is the only way out, industry leaders cited additional measures that may aid the depressed sector.

Jitu Virwani, Chairman of the Embassy Group says, "Its' not only the real estate players but all entrepreneurs and industrialists who also need reduced interest rates for the next three years. "I am saying no waiver as banks need interest but with repo rate so low why do they need to work with such a big margin. So my view is that interest rates for home buyers should be around 5.5 percent for the next three years. Keep in in mind that the overall target should be to allow businesses to recover.

One Mumbai-based realty CEO who declined to be named said that lowering the circle rate or the ready reckoner for gauging realty prices, should be used as incentives for the home buyers to come back to the market. "If there are not going to be sops for a developer, then for the sale of the growth of the economy it should be for the customers. So, where are the rebates?" He said. "Buyers, should get incentives to buy flats because there are at least 250 industries that are dependent on real estate which start from steel and cement and go on to paint and business services."

A six month delay in sales and traction means that expenses are piling up for developers, says Bala Shetty, CEO at Bala & Associates, a luxury real estate brokerage firm.

He says government can help by restructuring interest and making rates lower for those who have the money and are not taking loans but the guy who has money and can afford to buy a second or third home should be given a tax shelter on the amount of money that is being used to make EMI payments, " says Shetty. "That will help fire housing sales up more than adjusting rates for lenders to developers. It's all about sentiment, at this stage."

Beyond banking rates, another possible measure to help real estate includes some flexibility on the prevailing GST structure. “A way to ease pricing pressure in cities where land doesn’t form a larger percentage of overall costs to the developer, can be to offer input tax credit again on GST charged. There can be optionality between a composite scheme or a higher rate, which can be eligible for ITC once again.” Mayank Ruia, CEO, of Maia Estates, a Bengaluru-based luxury developer.

One way or the other, Goyal's statement is exerting more pressure on the developers to bring prices down. "The developers today are already in deep distress due to nonexistent sales and wafer thin margins. Any further price reduction may not just make the developer bankrupt it may push many banks also in a crisis," says Gulam Zia, executive director at Knight Frank India. "So ultimately, if a developer brings the prices down, a buyer would definitely see a great advantage but that may not bring sales back to the previous highs as homebuyers are also on the back foot due to losses in their businesses or rising unemployment. A price correction won't automatically mean higher sales."

Segments hit hardest are commercial and retail with affordable and mid-market housing poised to recover faster, experts say.

What should the government do to make life easier for the sector? It comes back to the ready reckoner principle.

Zia says that the central government needs to revise the relevant clauses in to ensure that real estate sellers are not burdened with taxes on unearned income due to unsubstantiated difference between actual prices and ready reckoner values. "That’s one of the major reasons why even serious buyers are postponing their decision to buy a much needed home." Of course lower ready reckoner rates have a cascading effect all the way round since consumers lower stamp duty which is calculated on it as well as taxes for the developer.