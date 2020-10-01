Record e-way bills generated in Sept, signal economic revival: Finance secy

-
Finance Secretary A B Pandey on Thursday said that amid early signs of recovery, e-way bills hit a record high in September. He also expressed hope that GST collections would show much better recovery in the festive season.
More than 57.4 million e-way bills were generated in the month of September.
"These are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite adverse impact of Covid-19. there are indicators of economic recovery," Pandey said.
He said that almost 2.62 million e-way bills were generated on September 30, which was the highest ever count so far in a single day.
GST collections touched Rs 95,480 crore, the highest receipt in 7 months.
