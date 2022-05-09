Recovery tracker: Eid celebrations boosts retail and recreation visits

Retail and recreation spots saw higher footfall amid Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations marking the end of Ramzan. Mobility data from search engine Google shows that retail and recreation visits are 12.4 per cent higher than they were in the early part of 2020 before the pandemic took hold. The gains were less than 10 per cent towards the end of April.

There was also an increase in shopping in terms of grocery and pharmacy visits. The number of flights and airline passengers seemed to show a rising trend, especially towards the end of the week. There was more traffic on the roads of ...