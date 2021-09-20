Recovery tracker: Power generation and freight data show slower growth

Power generation and goods that the Indian Railways carried have dropped from higher growth numbers seen in earlier weeks. The average amount of electricity generated in the country was lower than the previous week. Power generation is now down 15 per cent below the recent high of around 4,500 million units per day on average in the middle of August this year.

Over 3,800 million units of electricity were generated per day on average during the week ending September 19. This is marginally higher than the same period in 2019, but lower than the corresponding week in 2020. At its peak, ...