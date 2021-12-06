Recovery tracker: Workplace attendance continues to rise despite Omicron

The number of people going to work continued to increase after the Omicron announcement. The seven-day moving average of workplace visits in India was within 2.9 per cent of pre-Covid times for the latest week. It was 5.9 below pre-Covid times on November 25, when the new Covid-19 variant was announced to the world.

The numbers are based on anonymised location data from search engine giant Google. It tracks visits to various categories of places as a way of keeping track of how people are moving during the pandemic. The numbers are released with a lag. The latest is as of December 2 ...