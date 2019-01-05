Regulation is critical, but shouldn't throttle NBFCs: Economic Affairs Secy

Batting for sound regulation of companies (NBFCs) during the current scenario of instability, Union Economic Affairs Secretary, Subash Chandra Garg, said that while control is necessary for development, it shouldn't end up throttling the sector it was designed to regulate and protect.

"We need to nurture this (NBFC) story, protect, promote and develop it, but at the same time we have to also ensure that it gets regulated", Garg said.

"I don't see a conflict between regulation and development. Sound regulation is necessary for better development. Regulation which throttles is not a proper regulation," he added at an Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry ( CII) in Mumbai.

However, he stressed that systemically important NBFCs, which number about 276 and hold 85 per cent of the sector's credit assets, need to be regulated differently from the 9,000-odd other NBFCs. Moreover, investment NBFCs also need a different approach.

With 11 public sector banks under prompt corrective action (PCA) and liquidity drying up for shadow banks, there has been a lot of discussion on how NBFCs need to look at their funding issues more maturely.

Garg was of the opinion that depending on deposits as a source of funds for NBFCs won't serve any purpose. Going forward, they need to look at debentures and bond financing as funding sources.

Institutionals investors like insurance companies, pension funds and others haven't really warmed up to the space, so they might want to explore tapping into the segment.

Moreover, a large pool of savings which is available globally in the form of pension Funds, Sovereign wealth funds and others, is another area that needs to be worked on in order to get these channels excited about NBFCs.

The recent IL&FS fiasco has made the government realise that there are large gaps in the way in which the sector is managed, not only in terms of regulation, but also in terms of information and data collection, and interaction with the government or regulators.

Garg said the government doesn't even know whom to reach out to in order to address issues concerning NBFCs. There are no organisations which represent this sector. There are diverse categories but no differentiated entities available. There is no data regarding NBFCs.

Moreover, he was of the opinion that non banks should not aspire to become banks, as the NBFC space has its own characteristics. They should, in fact, aim to become larger than banks.

According to a recent report by rating agency Icra, retail credit for NBFCs stood at Rs 8.3 trillion as on September 2018. The sector registered a 25 per cent YoY growth in H1FY19. However, the prevailing liquidity scenario is likely to slow down its growth to 16-18 per cent during FY19.

Also, the incremental cost of funds for the sector has increased by about 100-125 bps since H1FY2019 and this would have an impact on their earnings profile and moderate their portfolio growth, Icra said.