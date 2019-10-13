Regulatory battle for renewable projects begins in Andhra Pradesh

A day after the Centre rapped states for cancelling renewable power projects, Andhra Pradesh’s power distribution companies (discoms) have filed three petitions in the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), seeking a reduction in tariff for solar and wind power projects totalling 7,500 MW. The petitions pertain to projects with which the state signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) between 2012 and 2017.

Along with tariff reduction, the discoms have also urged the regulator to reduce the PPA period to 5-6 years from the current 25 years. The move is part ...