Renewable ministry, Niti Aayog organise conference on solar cell production

To catalyse cutting-edge solar cell manufacturing in India, NITI Aayog, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, and Invest India are organising a global symposium virtually 'India PV EDGE 2020' on October 6, an official statement said.
There will be a plenary session and subsequent sessions on 'Wafers and Cells', 'Modules and Production Equipment' and 'Supply Chain, it added.
The statement said solar deployment has been the flagship green growth story of the last decade and this would be instrumental to stimulate growth and build a climate-resilient world. India has become the third-largest solar capacity country in the world and set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, comprising 300 GW of solar capacity.
Union Minister for Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will attend the plenary session.
Around 60 prominent Indian and global CEOs are slated to attend the event virtually.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU