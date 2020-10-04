Biz optimism returning, economic recovery to be L-shaped: Axis Bank MD

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's operations head Tahilyani steps down within seven months
Banks 'prudent, careful' as economic recovery will take long: CEOs
Why taking loan against FDs is a better option than high-cost credit cards
Axis Bank's multi-year low valuations a worry for investors
It will be a long road to recovery from Covid-19: Axis Bank chief
-
Axis Bank's chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry feels the economic recovery will be slow, but there is optimism coming in from improved loan demand and credit card spends for the third largest private sector lender.
He, however, sounded sceptical on whether the government can come out with more stimulus measures, and said that the economic recovery will be a slow "L-shaped" one.
It can be noted that the country's GDP contracted by nearly a fourth in the June quarter and everybody is watching for signs of revival. Some analysts feel the encouraging data for the last month can be a sign of pent-up demand.
"My assessment is that the macro situation has improved quite a bit, especially in the last month or so. I'm seeing a clear return of optimism and this is evident when I converse with CEOs of various organisations and when I see our own new loan enquiries, credit card spends and account openings," Chaudhry told PTI in an interaction.
He was quick to add that we are not completely out of the woods yet and a sustained recovery may take a few quarters.
Over the recovery trajectory, Chaudhry said it will be “L-shaped” recovery which is characterised by a slow rate of recovery with persistent unemployment and stagnant economic growth, as per many economists.
"It will be more like a L-shaped recovery where the pick-up will be slow and gradual. It will take a lot of time. Somewhere the confidence of the customer has been shaken, it will take time to come back," he said.
The spread of the Covid-19 infections in rural areas means that the hopes of revival in the hinterland will be "subdued" and this is a matter of concern, he said.
The government should desist from localised lockdowns for the short term, he said, adding that such measures hurt the ability to plan.
When asked if he expects the government to come out with a second stimulus package ahead of the festivities, Chaudhry sounded a bit sceptical and advocated everybody to be “realist”.
“The government has said that they might infuse more into the economy. I am quite doubtful that we should expect significant coming through for the festive season,” he said.
“Somewhere you've to be a realist and frankly just do what we have to do and get the business back rather than waiting for further handouts from the government,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU