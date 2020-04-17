Reserve Bank tries to reduce NPA burden for lenders in coronavirus crisis

The (RBI) on Friday announced additional set of regulatory measures to reduce the burden of debt servicing due to disruptions caused by the (Covid-19) pandemic, including an asset classification standstill for accounts that avail a moratorium between March 1 and May 31.

Such accounts will, therefore, be classified as non-performing assets from 180 days of overdue, rather than the current norm of 90 days, according to a set of measures announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

“Economic activity has come to a standstill during the period of the lockdown, with consequential lingering effects which have unambiguously affected the cash flows of households and businesses,” the RBI said.

On March 27, the RBI had permitted lending institutions in India to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of current dues falling between March 1 and May 31, 2020.





It is recognised that the onset of Covid-19 has also exacerbated the challenges for such borrowers even to honour their commitments fallen due on or before February 29, 2020 in standard accounts, the RBI governor said.

“Therefore, it has been decided that in respect of all accounts for which lending institutions decide to grant moratorium or deferment, and which were standard as on March 1, 2020, the 90-day NPA-norm shall exclude the moratorium period, i.e., there would an asset classification standstill for all such accounts from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020,” the RBI said.

But the banks will have to make additional provisioning for such accounts to ensure banks maintain sufficient buffers and remain adequately prepared to take a hit in case the loans go bad. “They will have to maintain higher provision of 10 per cent on all such accounts under the standstill, spread over two quarters, i.e. March 2020 and June 2020. These provisions can be adjusted later on against the provisioning requirements for actual slippages in such accounts,” the RBI said.

The RBI will further issue a detailed circular revising its framework on resolution of stressed assets dated June 7, 2019. The RBI has decided to grant additional 90 days for banks to come up with resolution plan. Under the existing guidelines, all lenders are required to hold an additional provision of 20 per cent if a resolution plan has not been implemented within 210 days from the date of such default.

The RBI has met a key demand of the banks which had complained to the government on Thursday about Rs 50,000 crore worth stressed accounts turning into NPAs in March 2020 due to repayment issues, mostly by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



“The borrowers, which were classified as special mention accounts-2 (SMA-2) turned into worth over Rs 50,000 crore by the end of March for the entire banking system. These were accounts mainly belonging to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). We have asked the government to take it up with the RBI,” a chief executive officer of a PSB had told Business Standard on Thursday.

SMA-1 are those in which loan repayments have been overdue for a period between 31 and 60 days, while SMA-2 accounts are the ones with a delay of 61-90 days. If interest or principal amount of the loan is overdue 90 days it is classified as an

The RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on all term loans, including agriculture, retail and crop loans, along with credit cards and working capital payments. But the benefit of the moratorium was available for payment falling due during March 1 to May 31, 2020.

The lenders had approached the RBI to allow borrowers whose payments were due on or before February 29, 2020 to take the benefit of the dispensation given by the regulator since most of these accounts were related to the MSMEs which are already facing stress due to the national lockdown and impact of the Covid-19 on the economy. The RBI had rejected the banks’ demands, as it felt such accounts weren’t affected due to Covid-19.