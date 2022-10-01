Residential sales might see a slowdown as RBI hikes repo rate: Experts

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) much expected repo rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) for the fourth consecutive time since April 2022 will hamper the housing sector demand. The repo rate stands at 5.90 per cent. Residential sales which doubled almost during the first half of this financial year are expected to slow down following these subsequent hikes as home loan interest rates may go up in the range of 25-30 bps. say industry experts.
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 00:19 IST
