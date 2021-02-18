Retail health continues to shine as motor and crop insurance slide

-
ALSO READ
Contingency funds are more effective against sudden decline in income
Renewing motor policy on time is more cost-effective and hassle-free option
Increase life insurance cover to keep pace with your liabilities
Paradigm shift in GenNext insurance
Covid-19: Switch to comprehensive insurance policy for broader coverage
-
Fire and health insurance segments have been driving the non-life insurance business in the current financial year.
Till January, the health insurance segment has grown 14.59 per cent to Rs 48,501 crore, capturing 29.5 per cent market of the non-life business, up almost 300 basis points from last year. This is mainly due to a surge in demand for health products since the onset of the pandemic.
In the health segment, it is retail health that has driven this surge with close to 30 per cent growth till January, thanks to Covid-specific products launched this year to provide protection against the virus. Group health grew 10 per cent, but other components of health business — government schemes and overseas medical — saw contraction.
Motor, which continues to be the largest business of non-life insurers with 33.42 per cent market share, shrank 4.57 per cent to Rs 54,908.5 crore from last year, down 265 basis points. However, it is showing signs of revival each month. Similarly, the crop insurance business of non-life insurers contracted 9.5 per cent to Rs 25,998 crore till January.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU