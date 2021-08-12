July retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.59%; June IIP at 13.6%

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation rises to 5.03% in Feb; January IIP contracts 1.6%
India's industrial output surges 134.4% in April on low-base effect
February IIP contracts 3.6%; retail inflation rises to 5.5% in March
Retail inflation eases slightly to 6.26% in June; May IIP at 29.3%
Feb factory output shrinks 3.6% in sharpest contraction in six months
-
India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low in July, back within the Reserve Bank's tolerance level (2 per cent-6 per cent) after staying above the upper band for two straight months, government data released on Thursday showed.
The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation cooled to 5.59 per cent in the last month from 6.26 per cent in June.
Food inflation fell substantially to 3.96 per cent in July from 5.15 per cent in June.
The RBI in latest monetary policy review has kept the rates and stance unchanged and pledged to remain accommodative in the near future, while raising its inflation forecast to 5.7 per cent during 2021-22. RBI projected 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in third, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1FY23 is projected at 5.1 per cent.
Meawhile, Industrial output for the month of June rose 13.6 per cent, in a sign that the low base effect of the last year is waning.
Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted 16.6 per cent in the same month of last year and rose by 29.3 per cent in May.
The mining activity for the reporting month rose 23.1 per cent, while the manufacturing output increased by 13 per cent. Meanwhile, the electricity generation stood at 8.3 per cent in June.
The IIP had contracted 16.6 per cent in June 2020.
During April-June this year, the IIP grew by 45 per cent against a contraction of 35.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.
Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.
It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU