Retail inflation rises to 6.09% in June on account of high food prices

rose to 6.09 per cent in June, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, the government data showed on Monday.

Food inflation in June increased to 7.87 per cent, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release.





ALSO READ: Retail business takes a hit as consumers maintain distance from markets

The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added.

The based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019.

The government had released truncated CPI data for April and May in the backdrop of the lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.