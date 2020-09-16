Retail prices of tomatoes, onions, potatoes rise due to supply disruptions

Kolkatans had to fork out Rs 100 for a kg of tomatoes on Monday, while they paid 40 per cent less at Rs 60 just a month ago. Similarly, consumers in Delhi had to shell out Rs 41 to buy a kg of onions on Monday against just Rs 20 on August 14. Moreover, wholesale prices were just Rs 19 a kg in the national capital on Monday.

Wholesale prices of potatoes, too, were Rs 25 per kg in Mumbai on Monday but end consumers bought it at Rs 43 a kg. They paid a bit less at Rs 40 a month ago. Though the government has swung into action on one of the commodities, onions, and banned its ...