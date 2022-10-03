JUST IN
Iron ore, coal transport push Sept Railway freight up 9.7% to 116 mn tonnes
House panel flags poor placements, under-utilisation of funds in PMKVY 3.0
Consumer spending in India expected to be high this festival season: Report
Concessional import duties on edible oils in place till March 2023
Inflation may fall to 5.2% next fiscal on normal rains, supply ease: Report
Govt issues draft guidelines for RRBs listing; minimum net worth Rs 300 cr
Fuel sales jump in Sep as economy activity picks up before festival season
Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 trn investments in 8 years: KT Rama Rao
Govt approves productivity-linked bonus to railway employees for 2021-22
Windfall profit tax cut on domestic crude oil, diesel; scrapped for ATF
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Iron ore, coal transport push Sept Railway freight up 9.7% to 116 mn tonnes
Business Standard

Natural gas price hike likely to push Centre's fertiliser subsidy bill

Industry insiders expect 10-15% increase in pooled gas prices in fertiliser sector

Topics
fertiliser subsidy | natural gas | Gas prices

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Subhayan Chakraborty & Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

fertiliser subsidy
The fertilizer sector uses pooled gas which is comprised domestic gas and imported LNG

The Centre’s annual fertiliser subsidy bill is expected to rise as a result of the large increase in domestic gas prices announced by the government over the weekend.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fertiliser subsidy

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.