Rising growth expectations pull up business sentiment in Q2FY21: CII Survey

The Confederation of Indian Industry's latest Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows that expectations of sales and exports picking up in the second quarter of FY21, as economic activities return to normalcy, have pulled up the overall

Released on Sunday, the BCI surged to the level of 50.3 in the July quarter, bouncing back from the historically low level of 41 recorded in the April quarter, during the initial days of the pandemic and nationwide

The BCI is made up of two major components, the Current Situations Index (CSI), for the April-June 2020 quarter, and the Expectation Index (EI), for the July-September 2020 quarter. The recovery in the BCI in the Jul-Sep quarter was driven by the notable increase in the EI, which rose 46 per cent quarter-on-quarter, to the level of 55.2, as nation-wide restrictions were lifted, and businesses gradually began to reopen. The CSI, on the other hand, was recorded below the psychological level of 50, at 40.6, as the stringent restrictions led to a complete shutdown of most business operation for a large part of the quarter, thus impacting

The survey, conducted during August-September, saw the participation of more than 150 firms of all sizes from across industry sectors and showed that nearly half of the respondents anticipate an increase in new orders (49 per cent) and sales (46 per cent) during the second quarter, even though a majority of them witnessed a decline in sales and new orders in the preceding quarter. As a result, capacity utilisation levels are also expected to improve. A major share of the respondents (41 per cent) foresee higher utilisation levels of 50-75 per cent in the Jul-Sep quarter, closely followed by 37 per cent of the respondents anticipating capacity utilization at 75-100 per cent.

“It is heartening to note the recovery in CII’s Business Confidence Index for the Jul-Sep quarter indicating an improvement in business conditions during the period. However, while a recovery is underway, it could be tremendously expedited through continued government support and handholding of businesses during this crisis”, said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of

Major worries remain

With regards to the general economic prospects, more than a third of the respondents (35 per cent) foresee a contraction higher than 4 per cent in India’s GDP in the financial year 2020-21. On the inflation front, nearly half of the respondents (46 per cent) feel that inflation may inch up further in the current financial year as the supply-side disruptions, caused by the lockdown-led business shutdowns, have stoked price pressures. As a result, a large proportion of the respondents (37 per cent) feel the Reserve Bank of India might keep policy rates unchanged in the remaining part of FY21. The continued strain on economic activity will dissuade the central bank from raising rates despite inflation overshooting the target range for the fifth consecutive month.

Profitability, was flagged as harder to achieve during the pandemic as nearly half of the respondents continued to expect a decline in profits in the Jul-Sep quarter after a majority of them (76 percent) experienced this in the preceding quarter. As businesses still struggle to recover from the pandemic, more than half of the respondents (51 percent) have indicated that the weakness in domestic demand is likely to be the topmost risk to business confidence in the next six months. Further, nearly 30 percent of the respondents feel that business activity may return to the pre-pandemic levels by Q1 FY22.

The heightened uncertainty led by the recurrent lockdown in certain states is impacting business operations and lengthening the recovery timeline even though a majority of the workforce has already returned to the place of work for a major share of the respondents (42 percent). Effectively, a large share of respondents (37 percent) foresee a return of capital spending to its pre-pandemic levels only by the first half of the next financial year.

"With the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Government has allowed restart of almost all sectors to operate. There are still many ad hoc restrictions being imposed by the states which have been an impediment to the unlock process. These have also resulted in rising inflationary pressure, especially at the retail level. Such supply-side bottlenecks should be eliminated so that people and goods can move freely within States as well as between States to enable business operations to function normally," said.

said further economic measures could be directed at the stressed sectors such as tourism, civil aviation and real estate that are employment intensive and need fiscal support to survive.