Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Centre plans e-portal to sell MSME products: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
-
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry will seek the Cabinet's approval for allowing construction of smart cities, townships, logistic parks and industrial clusters along the national highways, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
Addressing a virtual event, Gadkari said his aim is to construct world-class highway networks and the road transport and highways ministry has chalked out a plan for monetising existing highways projects for infra capital generation.
"And now we have prepared a cabinet note for approval ....for making roadside townships, smart cities, logistic parks, industrial clusters," he said.
"We are making 400 roadside amenities," Gadkari added.
The minister also said that his ministry is planning to construct tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.
Gadkari also said that use of steel and cement should be reduced in road construction without compromising on quality through innovation and research.
He said CNG, LNG and ethanol should be used for the road equipment machinery.
The minister emphasised on import substitution, cost effective, pollution free and indigenous methods and development of alternative fuel.
Gadkari said India with about 63 lakh kms of road network is the second largest road network in the world. The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars i.e. Rs 111 lakh crores in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), he added.
The government has also increased year on year infrastructure capex by 34 per cent to Rs. 5.54 lakh crore this year, he said. Increased investment in infrastructure would help create employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
The minister said his aim is to construct a 60,000 km world class national highway at the rate of 40 km per day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU