India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Accord top priority to road safety: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
Average pace of NH construction in Apr-Dec was 28 km/day: Gadkari
Mandatory FASTag to help save Rs 20,000 crore a year on fuel: Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
-
With the construction of a 2.5 km 4-lane concrete road and a 1-lane 25-km bitumen Solapur-Bijapur road within 24 hrs, India has made three world records, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday.
"We made three world records this month. India now holds the world record for the fastest road construction. We made it to the Guinness World Records by building a 2.5 km 4-lane concrete road within 24 hours and a 1-lane 25-km bitumen Solapur-Bijapur road within 24 hours," Gadkari said while inaugurating the Tedhi Pulia flyover and laying the foundation stone for the Khuram Nagar flyover in Lucknow.
He further said that the politics of the 21st century is that of progress and the government will build infrastructure worth Rs 111 lakh crore in the next five years.
"21st-century politics is that of progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He gave us a mission to make self-reliant India have a USD 5 trillion economy. We have to build an infrastructure of Rs 111 Lakh crores in 5 yrs and I have the responsibility of the road sector," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, the ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) in a statement informed that the construction of National Highways had touched a record 37 kilometres per day in the year 2020-21.
"The ministry has achieved the record-breaking milestone of constructing 37 kilometres highways per day in the year 2020-21, which is unprecedented," it said.
It further said that over the last seven years, the length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent from 91,287 km as of April 2014 to 1,37,625 km as on March 20, 2021.
"This would not have been possible without the dedication and teamwork of the officials and other stakeholders. These achievements are unprecedented and have no parallel in any other country in the world," Gadkari had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU