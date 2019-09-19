Room for more rate cuts, not fiscal expansion: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

A fortnight before the monetary policy committee (MPC) review, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor said there was space for rate cuts, particularly as the government has almost ran out of space for any fiscal expansion.

However, the governor was not willing to comment about the potential real interest rate of India that the central bank should fixate upon as the cannot pursue multiple targets.

The governor’s statements, on the sidelines of the Bloomberg India Economic Forum on Thursday evening, are important as the government tries to shore up the economy through various measures, but falls short of the market expectations, which clamour for more substantial packages.

Economic growth has fallen sharply, surprising observers. The six-year low growth rate of 5 per cent was a surprise even for governor Das. The RBI had predicted growth at 5.8 per cent. “Nobody predicted less than 5.5 per cent. The number came as a surprise, worse than all predictions,” said the governor in an interview to CNBC TV 18 earlier this week.

On Thursday, the governor spelt out the policy prescription.

“The policy objective of the is to maintain price stability keeping in mind the objective of growth. Today, when we see that price stability is maintained, and our inflation is well below 4 per cent and expected to be slow in the next 12 months horizon, there is room for a rate cut, especially when growth has slowed down,” Das said. Analysts expect the RBI to lower its repo rate by 25-40 basis points on October 4 monetary policy review. But the government might not be in a situation to give a fiscal push, the governor indicated.

“Government’s fiscal space itself is quite limited. The fiscal deficit is at 3.3 per cent (of the GDP). There is a lot of talk about public sector borrowings by the government so both put together there is very little fiscal space for the government,” Das said.

Whatever measures announced by the government don’t upset the fiscal math, according to the

“The government has remained prudent as they have not announced any counter-cyclical measures in terms of fiscal expansion. They have taken some administrative measure with regards to automobile sector, export sector, and banking sector. And most of these don’t have a fiscal pressure,” Das told reporters.

In his speech, governor Das said rupee was fairly valued, even by standards laid out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which sees zero gap between the rupee’s exchange rate and the real effective exchange rate (REER, which measures rupee’s relative strength against a basket of currencies).

“India’s exchange rate regime is flexible and market-driven, with the exchange rate being determined by the forces of demand and supply. The RBI has no target or band for the level of the exchange rate. Interventions are intended to manage undue volatility,” Das said in his speech, even as he concluded that heightened volatility in the exchange rate in the past two years has been because of global spillovers.

Bond yields have been going up too because of external factors, and “the universe of negative yielding bonds is growing disconcertingly large, posing a potential threat to financial stability,” he said in his speech.

The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut by 25 basis points would attract more capital in emerging markets such as India, even as the Saudi Arabia crisis would unlikely to fan inflation in India, the governor said.

But the volatile international crude prices continue to pose potential risks to the viability of the current account balance through trade and remittances channels.