Rs 30,000-crore road projects identified under built operate transfer

In sync with the norms on hybrid-annuity and engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) contracts, the (NHAI) has identified stretches of approximately 935 kilometres across India, which will be constructed on built operate transfer (BOT) toll mode. These stretches, with an indicative project cost of Rs 30,000 crore, have been selected in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh on the basis of existing traffic plying on the carriageway.

“These new norms have been uniformly formulated with the hybrid-annuity and EPC projects,” a senior official said. A presentation regarding the same would be made to the road ministry on Thursday. To give opportunity to the private sector for diversification of their investment, has decided to invite the proposal for annual pre-qualification for construction of four, six lanes of national highways.

Annual pre-qualification will streamline the process for the applicants during the bid for individual project on BOT (Toll) mode and shall be applicable for current and next financial year. While inviting the proposal, special emphasis has been made to discard the non-performing parties for timely completion of the projects.