Rs 5 trillion needed for Har Ghar Jal, says water resources ministry

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has sought Rs 3.6 trillion from the Centre and states to provide Har Ghar Jal — piped water to all households — by 2024, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The cost of building infrastructure for piped water supply over the next five years has been estimated at Rs 5 trillion, which includes an equal contribution of Rs 1.8 trillion each from states and the Centre. The remaining amount to be used for “source sustainability” is expected to come through convergence of various government schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi ...