JUST IN
Boosted by agriculture demand, petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth
Jet fuel price slashed by 2.3% as international oil price softens
Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts
Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.7 in Nov as factory activity hits 3-mth high
S&P Global lowers India's growth forecast; pegs it at 6% for 2023
India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov: CMIE data
Q2 GDP numbers: Growth seen tapering in the July-September quarter
RBI authorises Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to undertake government business
Govt plans pilots on new direct benefit transfer model for fertilisers
In 2022, world-topping $100 billion in remittances have come to India
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Boosted by agriculture demand, petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth
Business Standard

Rural distress harming MSMEs, pulling down manufacturing: Economists

Government's PLI schemes can help manufacturing and reduce import dependence in some sectors, say some experts

Topics
Manufacturing growth | Indian Economy | MSMEs

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

manufacturing, MSMEs
Physical volume, as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), fell as well in 14 out of 42 months in second quarter.

India’s manufacturing gross value added (GVA) declined in six out of 14 quarters since the economy started slowing down in 2019-20. This included a 4.3 per cent contraction in the second quarter of this financial year when the economy expanded 6.3 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manufacturing growth

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.