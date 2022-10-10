JUST IN
Rural tourism to be based on culture, economic characteristics in Rajasthan

The government proposes to develop tourist accommodation facilities including home stay, drinking water, safety, internet connectivity, and caravan parks in partnership with private players.

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces
Clouds gather in the sky above Hawa Mahal during the monsoon season, in Jaipur

The Rajasthan government will give a push to rural tourism on the basis of cultural or economic characteristics of the state’s villages, a tourism department official told Business Standard.

The official said as part of this drive, villages practising unique forms of handicraft, music, dance, art, food, and rural lifestyles possessing unique ecological significance or following distinct agricultural practices would be identified and steps taken to promote them in international and domestic markets. The state government proposes to set up a tourism development fund to support rural infrastructure in identified villages. Besides, tourist infrastructure such as road connectivity and wayside amenities will be improved.

The government, he said, proposes to develop tourist accommodation facilities including home stay, drinking water, safety, internet connectivity, and caravan parks in partnership with private players.

He pointed out the government planned to introduce an incentive scheme for promoting tourism.

There will be skill development programmes for youths in rural areas to undertake tourism-related activities, which will enhance community participation and encourage self-employment. Besides this, to showcase tribal culture and attract people to these areas, adequate tourism infrastructure and facilities will be developed.

Such places will be identified and necessary tourism development works will be undertaken in tribal sub-plans and other schemes, for which a framework will be put in place. The department will prepare a marketing and promotion plan for tribal areas. The state tourism is a good income generator for the state’s economy.

According to travel industry pundits, forts and palaces, heritage art and culture, and shopping are some of the reasons attracting tourists to Rajasthan. On average 20-25 million tourists visit the state every year.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:52 IST

