India's electricity consumption grows 14% to 112.81 billion units in Nov
Russia continues hold on Indian oil supplies; West's price cap threat looms

India will be unable to use Western tankers and insurance if it refuses to adhere to price cap

Russia Ukraine Conflict | India oil imports | Russia Oil production

S Dinakar  |  Amritsar 

An industry expert, who requested anonymity, said: "Unless the government decides which companies will remain state owned and which will be privatised, the candidate pool will not expand"

Russia continued to exercise its dominance over India's crude oil market for the third consecutive month in November, surpassing traditional West Asian suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia, according to data from western commodity analytics firms and Indian customs. Proposed sanctions by the US and EU on Russian oil from early December may blunt the competitiveness of Russian grades after discounts played a key role in Russia's surging share of the Indian fuel market.

Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 14:25 IST

